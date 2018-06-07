Days Gone Releases in February Next Year, New Story Trailer



Sony announced today that the Days Gone release date will be February 22, 2019, along with an intense new trailer that hints at the story and shows a bunch of infected, freaker animals. The trailer actually highlights some of the dangers of the open world and how little things like running out of gas and breaking down will create a lot of problems as you are being pursued by freakers, animals, and even other human factions that are out for blood.

February 2019 puts Days Gone in a good place with little competition from other games, and also in the post-holiday window where players might be looking for something new after the tidal wave of new releases in late 2018. Sony has to space these exclusives out to give them each time to breathe for themselves.

With the Days Gone release date announcement out of the way, we only have three more days of exclusive reveals from PlayStation. Tomorrow at 8 am Pacific, Sony will be announcing a brand new PS4 game in their countdown to E3, so stay tuned. Yesterday’s announcement was for Tetris Effect, a new PS4 and PSVR compatible game from the studio that brought you Rez Infinite and Lumines. That’s a trippy trailer that you don’t want to miss.

E3 2018 is shaping up to be a really exciting show, and Sony wants to spread some of that love to the days leading up to their big showcase. Four titles will be on display there—Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II–but Sid Shuman hints that there might be some other surprises revealed during the show. If anything is announced, you’ll be able to read about it right here on PlayStation LifeStyle.

