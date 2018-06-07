New Wreckfest Trailer Details Just How Destructive It Can Get

After giving fans an idea of when the game will launch last week, Bugbear Entertainment is back with more information on their upcoming demolition derby racer Wreckfest. Today, the company revealed a brand new trailer for the game that showcases just how destructive the vehicles in Wreckfest can get.

Not only do things get rough in the trailer, but they’ll get rough when the game launches later this year on consoles as players can look forward to trying to take down each other in an all-out battle. The demolition derby-themed racer has been in Early Access since January 2014, but when it comes out of it, it will feature a set of brand new features to the game, including a new Challenge Mode, car customization, and much more. Presumably, all of this will make its way to the console launch of the game later this year, though Bugbear has not confirmed that.

For more on the upcoming game, check out below for how the developers describe the game and some of its features:

About Wreckfest

Expect epic crashes, bumper-to-bumper fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend. Filled with once-in-a-lifetime racing moments thanks to true-to-life physics simulations, demolition derby-themed racer Wreckfest is crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage. Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground! Awesome Cars – Old, banged-up, patched-together cars that simply ooze style. From ancient American heavy-hitters to agile Europeans and fun Asians, you won’t find anything like this in other racers.

Meaningful Customization – Change more than just aesthetics: customize your car with performance upgrades and body armour.

Multiplayer – Wreck your friends online and take racing to the limit while chasing for demolition dominance.

Wreckfest is currently set to launch on November 20, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.