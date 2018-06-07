Hitman 2 Collector’s Edition Comes With Extra Missions, Concussive Rubber Duck

Agent 47 may have wowed us all with the premiere trailer for his latest game, but it’s in the Hitman 2 Collector’s Edition where the chrome-domed assassin has hidden his best tricks of the trade. Available to pre-order now, the bumper special version of Hitman 2 not only comes with an extra expansion exclusive to both that and the Gold Edition, but, bizarrely, a rubber duck to use both in-game and out in the real world. That’s just quackers.

The Hitman website details the Hitman 2 Collector’s Edition, which includes the base game, the Sniper Assassin mode, the swanky Executive Pack (which gives those who pre-ordered an extra pistol and suit in-game), the chance to play the game four days early on November 9, as well as Expansions 1 and 2, which promises “a new location, missions, sniper map, outfits, and weapons.”

That’s without diving into the real meat of the Collector’s Edition: the extra goodies. The Collector’s Pack will include a concussive rubber duck, for when bathtime takes a left turn and ends up with a bunch of bodies strewn about the place, as well as a midnight black suit.

For those wannabe assassins who fancy some physical swag, you’ll get everything from the Hitman 2 Collector’s Edition bundled into an Agent 47-style guncase, a bullet keyring, rubber duck (yes, really!) and a signature coin.

If you’re wondering why the rubber duck: it’s been a staple Easter egg in the series since its inception. No, I have no idea why, either.

For those looking to pre-order, Wario 64 has found a GameStop page for the Collector’s Edition (which is exclusive to GameStop), that sees it retailing at $149.99.