Hitman 2 Will Launch in November, Features New Mode and No Episodic Content

After being teased earlier this month and being leaked shortly thereafter, WB Games and IO Interactive have officially announced today that not only is Hitman 2 in development, but it will be launching this year, with a release date currently set for November 13, 2018. To celebrate the announcement, a world premiere trailer for the upcoming game has been revealed as well, showcasing Agent 47 going through his normal routine of causing chaos through assassinations.

You can check out the trailer for Hitman 2 below:

As you can tell, the premiere trailer for the game seems to center around Agent 47 having to take out some sort of race car driver, and in the trailer, you can see a ton of different possibilities for how players will be able to go about doing that. The story of Hitman 2 seems to revolve around Agent 47 trying to track down the elusive Shadow Client, with the game taking him to brand new locations, including the sunny city of Miami. According to IO Interactive, when Hitman 2 launches in November it will be a complete title, meaning that there will be no episodic content like the series had when the latest game released.

In a press release alongside the announcement of the game, IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 2 will feature a brand new game mode. The Sniper Assassin mode will act as a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time. Players will be able to work together online to take down targets, and those who want to play alone can also take on the challenge of the mode in a solo setting. Hitman 2 is currently available for preorder across various retailers, and players who preorder the Standard, Silver, or Gold, or Collector’s Edition of Hitman 2 will be able to try out the Sniper Assassin mode as an early access bonus.

Hitman 2 will launch on November 13, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.