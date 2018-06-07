Take a Look at How Co-Op Works in Strange Brigade

A brand new trailer for the upcoming co-op adventure game Strange Brigade has released today, with the main focus of the video detailing the co-op gameplay that the game will feature. In the trailer, we get a great look at how players will have to work together and what type of enemies they’ll encounter as they make their way through Egypt.

You can check out the new trailer for Strange Brigade below:

In Strange Brigade, players will be tasked with exploring some of the uncombed areas of Egypt in search of treasure. The game is available for preorder now and also will have Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions available to purchase as well. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is also up for preorder and contains the game and Season Pass, which will include new campaign missions, characters, weapons, items, and more. Finally, the Collector’s Edition (pictured below), is also an option for players, and includes a ton of physical goodies for players to get their hands on, including:

Strange Brigade® boxed edition (PlayStation®4 and Xbox One only)

Steelbook case

Secret Service Weapons Pack DLC

Airship model

64-page art book

Exclusive suitcase design and sleeve

For more on the upcoming Strange Brigade, make sure to check out a brief overview of the story for the game below:

Egypt, the 1930’s. Erased from ancient history and buried in a nameless tomb for 4,000 years, Seteki the Witch Queen has risen once again. Only one troop of daring heroes can stand against the fearsome power of Seteki and her army of mummified monstrosities: The Strange Brigade! Explore remarkable ruins, solve perilous puzzles and uncover tantalising treasure while blasting your way through an array of undead enemies in thrilling third-person action that’s certain to bring out your inner adventurer!

Strange Brigade will launch on August 28, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.