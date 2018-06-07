DICE Posts New Battlefield V Tease for EA Play

We’re only days away from E3 2018 and EA Play by some kind of bizarre, corporate event osmosis. Of course, we know we’re going to get a huge info dump on Battlefield V, including plenty of hands-on impressions and new announcements. That hasn’t stopped EA and DICE from being cheeky on social media, and a recent Tweet has given us a new Battlefield V tease to salivate over while we wait for the real goods.

The Tweet is captioned with, “Prepare to jump,” and plays a roughly 20-second video clip that starts with some Microsoft/Xbox One branding, then cuts to footage of a soldier getting pushed out of an airplane. After that, a jump cut reveals the plane is on fire and crashing. Finally, the video ends with the Battlefield V key art and a promise that more is to come at EA Play on June 9, 2018.

Of course there’s no telling what this video is literally about, and that’s the whole point. It’s clearly part of a cutscene of sorts, but for what? It could be a nod to the recently-announced Airborne mode, or perhaps a small taste of the campaign, which is still largely under wraps for the time being.

Regardless of what this tease is pointing to, there’s no doubt the Battlefield V hype train is running at full speed now. Don’t forget to keep your eyes on EA Play for all the details, and here’s your reminder that Battlefield V launches on October 19, or 16 with Deluxe Edition pre-orders.

[Source: Twitter]