DICE Posts New Battlefield V Tease for EA Play
We’re only days away from E3 2018 and EA Play by some kind of bizarre, corporate event osmosis. Of course, we know we’re going to get a huge info dump on Battlefield V, including plenty of hands-on impressions and new announcements. That hasn’t stopped EA and DICE from being cheeky on social media, and a recent Tweet has given us a new Battlefield V tease to salivate over while we wait for the real goods.
The Tweet is captioned with, “Prepare to jump,” and plays a roughly 20-second video clip that starts with some Microsoft/Xbox One branding, then cuts to footage of a soldier getting pushed out of an airplane. After that, a jump cut reveals the plane is on fire and crashing. Finally, the video ends with the Battlefield V key art and a promise that more is to come at EA Play on June 9, 2018.
Prepare to jump. Tune in: https://t.co/kpTnOyxuxr pic.twitter.com/ARzihMoK5F
— #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) June 7, 2018
Of course there’s no telling what this video is literally about, and that’s the whole point. It’s clearly part of a cutscene of sorts, but for what? It could be a nod to the recently-announced Airborne mode, or perhaps a small taste of the campaign, which is still largely under wraps for the time being.
Regardless of what this tease is pointing to, there’s no doubt the Battlefield V hype train is running at full speed now. Don’t forget to keep your eyes on EA Play for all the details, and here’s your reminder that Battlefield V launches on October 19, or 16 with Deluxe Edition pre-orders.
