Owlboy: Limited Edition Delayed

Even after indie hit Owlboy has finally released after years of development, the poor game still can’t escape delays. Now, SOEDESCO’s ambitious, special edition of the game is coming out a bit later than originally expected. Fans eager to get their hands on Owlboy: Limited Edition now have to wait until August 31, 2018.

Luckily, there aren’t any real problems with Owlboy: Limited Edition. According to a statement from SOEDESCO community manager Marten Buijsse, the delay is simply in place to ensure the worldwide launch can be contained to a single day. As the set is limited to just a few thousand copies, it makes sense that SOEDESCO wants to eliminate shipping issues as much as possible.

Owlboy: Limited Edition will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and will be limited to 6,000 copies for each platform. The contents are as follows, per a press release: