Owlboy: Limited Edition Delayed
Even after indie hit Owlboy has finally released after years of development, the poor game still can’t escape delays. Now, SOEDESCO’s ambitious, special edition of the game is coming out a bit later than originally expected. Fans eager to get their hands on Owlboy: Limited Edition now have to wait until August 31, 2018.
Luckily, there aren’t any real problems with Owlboy: Limited Edition. According to a statement from SOEDESCO community manager Marten Buijsse, the delay is simply in place to ensure the worldwide launch can be contained to a single day. As the set is limited to just a few thousand copies, it makes sense that SOEDESCO wants to eliminate shipping issues as much as possible.
Owlboy: Limited Edition will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and will be limited to 6,000 copies for each platform. The contents are as follows, per a press release:
Owlboy base game for Nintendo Switch™ or PlayStation®4
Certificate of authenticity with a unique Limited Edition number
Original Soundtrack physical copy featuring the majestic Owlboy sounds
Owlboy notebook for logging all your adventures
Owlboy manual full of useful information about the game
Two pins one of the Owlboy logo and one of main character Otus
Two metal coins inspired by the collectible ‘Buccanary coins‘ in the game
Pin box to safely store your pins and coins
Sticker sheet with seventeen magnificent Owlboy stickers