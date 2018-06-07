Paladins Won’t Have Cross-Platform Play on PS4, Sony Criticized

Cross-platform play is really something you’d think would be accepted by both publishers and the public. But quite often it seems to cause more trouble than it ought to. It appears that Paladins, Hi-Rez Studios’ free-to-play shooter, is under fire again. It has been before, if you recall. Well, technically, it’s Sony that’s under fire this time around.

The game was recently announced for Nintendo Switch. In addition to that, it was confirmed that the title is going to feature cross-play between various platforms. Sadly, the PlayStation 4 edition doesn’t appear to cover this feature and as you’d expect it, PS4 owners are quite cheesed off.

Here’s a recent tweet from one of the game’s developers:

Sony is not too keen on x-play. 🙁 — HirezChris (@HirezChris) June 7, 2018

This has quickly turned into a bit of a controversy and it puts Sony’s stance on cross-platform play into the spotlight. Yep, I think I can see why people are being angry about this, albeit I haven’t had a chance to try out the game. Hell, Overwatch is something I prefer a lot more than Paladins (but that’s just me).

How about you, people? Are you upset by this? Is this the first time you think Sony has disappointed you with the lack of cross-platform play?

