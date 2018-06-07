Rainbow Six Siege Operation Para Bellum is Available Now

Today is the day for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege players, as Ubisoft has announced that Operation Para Bellum is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Operation Para Bellum marks the biggest content update ever released for Rainbow Six Siege and introduces two new defending operators, a new map, and a slew of other significant game updates.

When players jump into the game, they’ll find that Operation Para Bellum will introduce two new Italian operators specialized in defense as well as a new map, which will be the 20th in the game. The new update will also introduce the Pick & Ban system, providing players with an extra layer of strategy between teams, as each side tries to counter their opponents’ picks during the banning phase. The full reveal of Year 3 Season 2 content for Rainbow Six: Siege will be made later this month during the Pro League Finals on May 19-20, so make sure to stay tuned for more information when that happens.

For more on the game, make sure to check out a brief overview of features, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Operation Para Bellum introduces the all-new Pick & Ban system. This feature provides an extra layer of strategy between teams, as each side tries to counter their opponents’ picks during the banning phase. Players can even anticipate a thrilling twist at the last moment, when teams swap Operators for the unexpected 6th Pick. Pick & Ban will be available in Custom games. Major Game Updates Deloyable Bullet Proof Cameras

New Counter Defuser Animation

Dropshotting Adjustments

New Observation Tool Management

Operator Speed Adjustments

Echo Buff

Clubhouse Map Buff

Discovery Playlist

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now.