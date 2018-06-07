RemiLore Annoucned by Nicalis for PlayStation 4

Nicalis has announced RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore, a new “roguelite,” twin-stick, action/adventure game that is currently aimed for a Winter 2018 release. It’s also a rare multiplatform release for Nicalis, as RemiLore is announced for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.

Here’s the pitch: schoolgirl Remi finds and awakens a magic book names Lore. The pair end up in the world of Ragnoah, which has been conquered by evil mecha-monsters. The pair works together via hack-and-slash, twin-stick combat featuring melee and magic attacks, but Lore may not be entirely trustworthy.

Per a press release, Nicalis teases that RemiLore boasts over 200 different weapons, procedurally-generated levels, and multiple modes of play. This includes both a single-player story and two-player co-op. Another advertised feature is a set of four different lighting styles that change based on the in-game season.

Nicalis also states that RemiLore is being developed by Pixellore and Remimory, by teams that include talent who previously worked at Rare, and the creators of Subterrain and Color Symphony.

RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore will primarily be a digital release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam. However, a physical version will be available for PlayStation 4 and Switch, also in Winter 2018. The MSRP is $39.99.