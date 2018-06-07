Sony’s Days of Play Sale Returns and Kicks off Tomorrow

Sony has graced us with a Days of Play sale, with some of the biggest games going on sale for 10 long days. From June 8-18, you can get your hands on a brand new blue 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim emblazoned with a giant gold Square-Triangle-X-Circle logo, representing the iconic face buttons on all of Sony’s DualShock controllers. This PS4 Slim will be sold for $299.99 USD and, unfortunately, limited in quantities at retail. In addition to the PS4 Slim, the PS4 Pro will drop $50, going down to $349.99 USD for those 10 days. However, there’s no word on whether this $50 cut affects all PS4 Pros (i.e. the white PS4 Pro and/or the Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro, if those are still around in retail) as Sony has only the black PS4 Pro pictured with the price next to it. Furthermore, the PS VR will see a price cut as well, dropping down to $199.99 USD, making this the most affordable way to get into virtual reality. And if additional controllers are needed, the DualShock 4 will see a $20 price cut, going to $39.99 USD.

Lastly, a bunch of games will see dramatic slashes in price, too, going from full price (typically $59.99 USD) to as low as $20 USD. Games such as Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Polyphony Digitial’s Gran Turismo Sport, Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty WWII, Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, Team Ico’s Shadow of the Colossus, and Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 are just some of the games that are part of this sale. The list is long.

The EU PlayStation Blog put up a post about the sale, but the US PlayStation Blog hasn’t said anything about it yet. However, it’s likely the two sales won’t differ much, as retailers (such as GameStop) have already received flyers promoting the sale. In the meantime, free to check out the list of games on sale on the EU PlayStation Blog.