E3 2018: Sony Gives Us A Tasty E3 Show Teaser Trailer

Sony is not wasting any time. They have already outlined what gamers can expect to see at this year’s E3 2018 press conference. For the time being, we do know that PlayStation 4 owners will be treated to four major platform exclusives. Sony plans to have a countdown to the E3, and bring a new PlayStation game announcement or reveal every day ahead of the big E3 showcase next week. Check out Sony’s fresh E3 2018 trailer:

Yes, as you may have gathered, the trailer contains four key titles, which the industry giant plans to focus on during the show:

Each one of these looks promising as a project. Spider-Man gameplay was previously shown, so we do have a pretty good idea of what to expect from that one. Mind you, the other three remain under wraps, because Sony means to save all the good stuff for the E3.

As you can see, Sony is geared up and we must also count on the fact that the publisher can still have some surprises lined up for the show.

So, which one of these major exclusives are you guys looking forward to seeing at the E3? Or are you perhaps expecting some major secrets to be revealed? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: PlayStation YouTube]