Check Out the First Official Gameplay From The Spectrum Retreat

Today, Dan Smith – a BAFTA Young Game Designer winner – and publishers Ripstone Games have revealed more on the upcoming “first-person puzzler” The Spectrum Retreat. Along with the information that the game will be releasing sometime in 2018, Smith has also debuted the first official gameplay footage from the upcoming title, showing off how the games color-coded puzzles will work when it launches later this year.

You can check out the gameplay and accompanying developer commentary below:

While the puzzles in the trailer may look pretty easy, as players go through them they’ll find that they become much more complex. Of course, The Spectrum Retreat isn’t just a puzzle game, as the trailer above hints at. As players progress through the game, they’ll uncover a general narrative arc that stretches through the world of The Spectrum Retreat, and have to deal with the potential problems that arise. For more on The Spectrum Retreat, check out below for how Dan Smith describes the game:

The Spectrum Retreat takes place in the near future at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose. Through exploration of the striking art-deco hotel you will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of color coded first-person puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.

The Spectrum Retreat will launch sometime in 2018 for PC and consoles.