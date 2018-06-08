Dontnod Reveals Twin Mirror, a Psychological Thriller Coming in 2019 (Update)

UPDATE: Since the publishing of this article, Bandai Namco has released some more information about Twin Mirror. Taking place in the town of Basswood, West Virginia, the game will begin with protagonist Sam having to attend the funeral of his best friends. The next morning, Sam awakens to find a shirt covered in blood and no recollection of the previous night.

For a brief overview of the upcoming thriller, Bandai Namco also has us covered:

Twin Mirror is a psychological thriller wrapped around an investigation where your memories, choices, and relationships will determine Sam’s complicated fate. As he comes to terms with heartbreak, homecoming, and the perpetual struggle of adulthood, Sam will need your help exploring a dark and emotional adventure where the line between truth and deception is blurred.

Original: With the folks over at PlayStation counting down the days to E3 with new announcements, another brand new PlayStation 4 title was announced today, with Sony revealing that Bandai Namco and Dontnod Entertainment’s newest game would be Twin Mirror. To go along with the announcement, Bandai Namco has also dropped a trailer for the game, showing off some of the more mysterious aspects of the title.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below:

Besides its 2019 release date, not much else has been revealed about the game yet, though that is likely to change with E3 2018 set to take place this week. Judging by the trailer, the game will likely deal with a ton of mystery, as the main character in the trailer seems to be dealing with the loss of memory and a potential murder. Dontnod will be releasing more information in the coming days, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates that might arise.

This is now the third major announcement that Sony has released this week, with the first being a brand new Tetris game from the creators of Lumines and Rez, and the other being the release date for the highly anticipated Days Gone. Tomorrow, a brand new PlayStation VR title will be announced, and on Saturday one last announcement will be made before Sony holds their annual E3 showcase.

