Code Vein ‘Blood Veil: Ogre’ Trailer Released

Many people are comparing the soon-to-be-released RPG, Code Vein, with Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Well, you can take a look at the recently released Code Vein gameplay trailer (and this boss fight) so you can judge for yourself.

Today, the developers have released yet another trailer for Code Vein, so have a peek below:

The Ogre in Code Vein has been described as a fierce creature that’s “true to its name, Ogre demolishes your enemies with power and sheer force! Get ready to brutalize your targets with this carnivorous claw.”

Code Vein features both single-player and multiplayer. Earlier this year, we managed to learn more about this promising game. Its Dark Souls-ish mechanics allow players to fight all sorts of tough enemies, until they’ve cleared out dungeons. The beautiful part is that they can be joined by other players, as well as their own NPC partners. You just send out a distress signal, and other players are going to come to your aid, should you need any. Learn more details about the Code Vein multipalyer here.

Also, players who are keen on the Collector’s Edition should know that it contains an exclusive 17cm figurine of Mia Karnstein, digital content with access to the OST, a digital art book, and in-game customization sets for the players (and the base game, of course). You can preorder right now.

Bandai Namco’s upcoming RPG is slated to launch on September 28, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]