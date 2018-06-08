Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja Reveal Dead or Alive 6

Publisher Koei Tecmo and dev Team Ninja are spreading the word everywhere today that Dead or Alive 6 is on its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. According to the very first info, the game is going to hit stores in early 2019. The ladies and lads over at IGN got a chance to check out the game.

It has also been confirmed that we’ll know more about Dead or Alive 6 by June 11. Meanwhile, check out the Dead or Alive 6 announcement trailer:

Here’s a snip from IGN’s impressions:

In Dead or Alive 6, female characters’ breasts no longer jiggle and bounce in the exaggerated fashion the series became increasingly known for, and the costumes we have seen so far are less revealing. Female characters are depicted in a more natural way, which makes them feel more human and believable than before.

The way characters change during fights has become more realistic as well. Characters will start sweating after multiple attacks, make a grimace as they perform a powerful punch or kick, and even sustain visible wounds when hit by their opponents. Until now, Team Ninja has refrained from showing physical injuries on female characters, as they considered this to be something players would not want to see. However, Dead or Alive’s characters are not depicted as fragile or weak; they are fighters.

“I think it’s important to say that I’m not a top-level player myself,” said Shimbori. “Sure, I’m better than beginner players, but there are always players I just can’t beat no matter how hard I try. So I know how unforgiving fighting games can be, which is why I wanted to make a game that feels good no matter if you win or lose. Even with the new Special button, it’s going to be hard to beat a professional player, but you might be able to successfully land a Fatal Rush or Break Blow against them, and that’s going to feel really good, which should make it more fun for new players,” said producer/director Yohei Shimbori.

“We wanted to make a more cool and mature Dead or Alive this time, and to that end we made a conscious decision to make the characters less sexualized,” Shimbori added.

So, that makes six years since Dead or Alive 5. Anyone else excited about this? I know I am.

