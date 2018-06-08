Sony Walks Us Through the Dreams Story Mode

Okay, for quite some time now Sony has been showcasing footage from its upcoming PS4-exclusive, Dreams. During these walkthrough videos Sony has mostly been showing off the creation toolset from Media Molecule’s upcoming title. However, this is the first time we get to see the game’s story campaign. Look down below, and check out the video from PlayStation Access, which shows us how the Dreams story mode starts and how the narrative is going to unfold in this intriguing new game:

Judging from what we just saw, it’s safe to say that Media Molecule (the creators of the charming game, LittleBigPlanet) are doing their best to deliver what appears to be cool-looking and rather innovative gameplay.

There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing more footage from Dreams when the E3 2018 begins next week. Don’t forget that we also got a chance to try it out ourselves, so check out our Dreams hands-on preview. Here’s a snip:

Despite the engine being more powerful than ever before, things have somehow been simplified. For starters, when creating a new object, Dreams doesn’t assume you only want to make a new game. You can create a new asset of many different types, including characters, textures, objects, AI, games, and audio components, to name but a few things…

Now that you’ve seen the Dreams story mode, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation YouTube]