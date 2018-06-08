Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Have Smarter AI and Gunplay

Though Rockstar has been consistently giving us information about the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve yet to get a truly in-depth look at the title. While that may come at next weeks E3 2018, a recent look over at the GTAForums might have spelled out a ton of information about the upcoming Western.

Originally posted on the GTAForums and later found by a user on the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit, the rumors give a lot more insight into the game, with the original leaker commenting that the gunplay in Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a “hybrid” of Max Payne 3 and Grand theft Auto V, noting that hand-to-hand combat is the “best in any Rockstar title,” and much more. For a quick breakdown of some of the rumors, check out below for some of the bigger ones:

Gunplay will consist of being a hybrid between Max Payne 3 and GTA V and will have more user involvement.

Ragdoll Model won’t be ‘stumbly bumbly’ like the first game but will be a reworked version of the model seen in GTA V

There will be light destruction in the game similar to R6S for weak materials. Players will able to puncture light cover, chip pillars etc

Depending on where the horse has been shot, there will be a decrease in the performance of the horse. For example, if a player targets one of the horse’s front legs it will limp and Arthur will start to curse and become frustrated (Currently being tested to find a good balance)

Fishing is close to being cut content

Hand to hand combat is the best in any Rockstar title

Players will be able to swim

AI will react to sound better in stealth situations. For instance, Arthur is sneaking into cover and on his way knocks down a bottle. The AI will react to that and investigate.

As with any rumor that pops up, it’s important to take all of this with a grain of salt and wait until it’s either officially confirmed or denied. Still, if some of these turn out to be true, it will no doubt make fans even more excited about the upcoming title. Thankfully, we likely won’t have very long to wait, as we might be getting more information next week. In other Red Dead Redemption 2 news, Rockstar Games recently unveiled two special editions of their upcoming game, as well as a Collector’s Box for hardcore fans of the series to buy. All three items are available for preorder now, though the Collector’s Box contains no actual game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to launch on October 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.