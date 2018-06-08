New Fear the Wolves Trailer Shows Off Chernobyl’s Unforgiving Landscape

After announcing the game earlier in the year, Focus Home Interactive is back with some new footage of their upcoming FPS-Battle Royale Fear the Wolves and just in time for E3 2018. The game, which drops players into the radiation-ravaged land of Chernobyl, looks to be every bit as chaotic as we thought, with the trailer showing off players chasing down care packages that contain gas masks, fending off radiation, and even taking on ravenous dogs.

You can check out the new trailer for Fear the Wolves below:

According to the developers of the game, the game will not only feature its own deadly anomalies that players must avoid, but also will feature dynamically-changing weather along with a day-night cycle, forcing players to think on their feet if they want to come out on top. More details on the game will likely be unveiled during E3 2018, which lucky for us is ready to kick off next week.

For more information on what to expect when Fear The Wolves launches this year, check out the description of the game:

To secure the top spot, players will need to worry about more than just other survivors. Across the hostile wastes, everyone is threatened by deadly anomalies and dynamically-changing weather. Along with a day-night cycle, this constantly forces survivors to adapt their strategies, and players can find protective gear that allows them to explore dangerous off-limit zones. All the while, the howls of mutated creatures echo through the wasteland…

Fear The Wolves is set to release sometime in 2018.