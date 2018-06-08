Two V-Rally 4 Game Modes Teased in Latest Trailer

Earlier today, Bigben Entertainment and Kylotonn Racing Games released a brand new trailer for their upcoming V-Rally 4, and in it, we get a look at two of the five game modes that will be featured in the upcoming release. The game – which is currently set to launch sometime in September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – will mark the first game in the franchise since 2003.

You can check out the new trailer below:

The first mode, V-Rally Cross, will task players with racing against seven other drivers in intense battles that take place on tracks that mix both dirt and asphalt. The second mode, Buggy, will put players in the lighter and more agile buggy and place them on, particularly more hazardous and spectacular courses. Driving more agile cars may make you faster, but on these courses, you’ll have to be on your A-game to win. In total, there will be five modes coming to V-Rally 4, with the other three being:

Rally : From Africa to Japan, travel the world across difficult tracks in extreme conditions.

: From Africa to Japan, travel the world across difficult tracks in extreme conditions. Extreme-Khana : You will have to be precise and master drifting to be the best on these obstacle courses.

: You will have to be precise and master drifting to be the best on these obstacle courses. Hillclimb: Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars.

Starting in 1997 with V-Rally, the franchise hasn’t been seen from since V-Rally 3’s launch in 2002. With the announcement of V-Rally 4, players can expect more than 50 models of emblematic rallying and extreme motorsport vehicles, as well as the ability to collect, upgrade, and customize their favorite cars. “It’s a real privilege for me to once again work on the V-Rally series,” said Alain Jarniou, Game Director at Kylotonn at the time of the announcement. “It’s an extraordinary title that I have a very special connection to. I had a chance to join the team that created V-Rally to develop V-Rally 3 on the PlayStation 2 as a programmer. I’m very proud to be working on the franchise again 15 years later.”

V-Rally 4 will launch sometime in September 2018.