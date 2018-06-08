Sony’s Days of Play Event Kicks Off: PlayStation VR for $199, Bundles at $249

Sony has already cut $100 off of the price of its PlayStation VR headset, which brought it down to $299.99 with bundled games. This month, however, there’s an official promotion going on, and you’ll be able to get the set for even less.

Sony we’ve reported yesterday, this is part of Sony’s Days of Play Sale, a worldwide 10-day promotional event. It starts today, June 8 and will last until June 18. In short, you can now grab a PSVR bundle for $199.99 USD/$249.99 CDN.

If you live across the pond, you can get the PSVR Starter Pack, which includes a copy of PlayStation VR worlds, for €249.99. Sony also offers a limited edition Days of Play VR for $299.99 USD/$379.99 CDN, which comes with two specially-themed controllers.

There’s an amazing variety of major PS4 games that will also see a price cut, including the following:

The promotional period will last during the E3 2018 and during Sony’s showcase, which kicks off on Monday, June 11.

So, to cut a long story short, if you’re not exactly eager to grab a PlayStation VR just yet, there’s a huge list of PS4 games on discount for gamers in Europe (no info on the US sale just yet).

[Source: PlayStation.com]