Report: Amazon Leak Shows RPG Maker MV Launching on PS4 in November

It’s that time of year in the video game world, with games leaking left and right as we get closer to E3 2018. Today, Amazon Mexico seemingly leaked that RPG Maker MV, the latest version of the RPG Maker series, would be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year on November 27th.

The game, which has been out on PC for about three years, was first spotted on Amazon by an eagle-eyed Resetera user, hasn’t been formally announced by NIS America, but with E3 right around the corner and the leak essentially confirming the title, expect one soon. For those who are unaware, the RPG Maker series allows players to become the master developer they always wanted to be, giving them a huge arsenal of tools that allow them to create their own gaming experience directly from a console.

For more on the supposed upcoming console release, check out below for a translation of the game’s over view, courtesy of Google Translate (via Gematsu). Make note that since it is a Google translate, there might be some slightly off translations of text:

Start an epic journey. With you. Become a master game developer with RPG Maker MV with an arsenal of tools at your fingertips to create elaborate, exciting, and memorable video games directly from your console. Then, share your adventures online with other players, who can enjoy your Ethical Chronicles. The possibilities are endless with the latest and greatest RPG Maker software. With hundreds of assets and an infinite number of ways to create your game, turn your dream story into the next great video game. Key Features Your next adventure starts here. A fantasy tale of knights and dragons? A modern history of high school romance? A chronicle of gods and demons? If you can dream it, you can make it.

Game development is easy. RPG Maker MV provides the ease to navigate and develop with the world and character creation, personalization from around the world, and more.

Brand, upload, and play. Enjoy games made by other players with the RPG Maker MV Player, last intervention to download and play, even without the RPG Maker MV software.

An endless source of personalization. With hundreds of graphic assets and an infinite number of possibilities to create your own world and history, the sky is the limit.

Dual audio (English and Japanese).

According to the leak, RPG Maker MV will launch on November 27, 2018, on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.