New Splinter Cell E3 2018 Announcement?

It’s amazing, isn’t it? The closer we get to E3 2018, the more we are engulfed by stories, rumors and reports of sequels. As far as Splinter Cell is concerned, it appears that people confidently believe Ubisoft will be making an announcement during this year’s E3 show. Back in March 2018, there was a listing for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell 2018 on the Amazon Canada website. The page was simply listing the game as Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell 2018 by Ubisoft (no extra info), with no additional details.

Also, about a month ago, Walmart Canada supposedly leaked various top secret PlayStation 4 projects. This leak mentioned games like RAGE 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and they both turned out to be legit. In addition, the leak brought titles like Just Cause 4 into the spotlight, and we’ve already seen more proof about that one yesterday.

In other words, these Walmart leaks seem totally accurate. We do believe that these reports of a new Splinter Cell PS4 game is right on the money as well.

Word is that the only reason we haven’t seen an official announcement yet, is because Ubisoft is saving it for the E3 2018 press conference.

How about it, people? Sam Fisher back in action, eh? Well, stealth action, to be exact.

[Source: Push Square]