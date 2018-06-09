E3 2018: New Anthem Gameplay Shown Off

To close out their E3 2018 briefing, Electronic Arts and Bioware decided to give fans a deep dive into the upcoming Anthem, and they did so with a 4-minute session of gameplay that showcases not only how players will go about battling enemies, but the types of creatures and objectives they’ll find when the game launches next year.

In the footage, we go through the beginning stages of what seems to be a mission surrounding having to investigate an area filled with some enemies. While the footage doesn’t explain too much, it shows off a ton of gameplay we haven’t seen before, including how the Javelins operate in the game, some of the weapons you’ll find, and how the HUD functions as you play. For those aching for more Anthem, more footage and information will definitely be cropping up along the week, so make sure to stay tuned for more updates.

Anthem is set to launch on February 22, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.