Report: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Has You Playing as a Spartan Hero, Official Description Leaked

We’re all used to Assassin’s Creed leaks by now but this time, the purported leak comes straight from Sony’s PlayStation Store via a listing that has now been removed. Although we’re not surprised, we’re publishing this as a report because we haven’t seen the listing ourselves and only have a screenshot to go by.

Reddit user Frack-Reynolds shared the image below, which reveals that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s protagonist will be a Spartan hero, and that players’ choices and decisions will shape their journey.

Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past.

Fans are already concerned that Odyssey‘s description and leaked information thus far suggests that it’s far from an Assassin’s Creed game but we can’t be sure until it’s officially revealed next week. So hold your judgement until Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, which takes place on Monday, June 11 at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET.

[Source: Reddit]