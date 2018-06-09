Detroit: Become Human Tops EU’s May Download Chart Despite Being on Sale for Six Days

Detroit: Become Human is undoubtedly off to a good start. The game topped UK’s retail chart for the entire month of May despite being on sale for a few days when books were closed. According to Quantic Dream’s Guillaume de Fondaumiere, the neo-noir adventure is already the studio’s most successful title to date “by all accounts.”

Yesterday, we revealed that Detroit: Become Human debuted at number two in the US PlayStation Store download chart for May. We can now confirm that it made it to number one in Europe. To put this into perspective, the game was only on sale for six days out of the month.

Here are the region’s top downloads for May:

PS4:

Detroit: Become Human (New) FIFA 18 (17) God of War (1) Conan Exiles (New) Friday the 13th: The Game (20) Gang Beasts (5) Dark Souls: Remastered (New) Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle (Re-entry) Far Cry 5 (2) God of War III Remastered (RE) Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (9) Mass Effect: Andromeda (RE) Rocket League (7) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (6) A Way Out (3) Minecraft (11) Horizon Zero Dawn (RE) Mafia III (RE) Darksiders Warmastered Edition (RE) The Jak and Daxter Collection (RE)

PS VR:

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE) Killing Floor: Incursion (New) Job Simulator (3) Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality (RE) CoolPaintrVR (New) RollerCoaster Legends (8) Knockout League (RE) Superhot VR (9) Statik (10)

[Source: PlayStation Blog]