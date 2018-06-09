Watch the EA Play 2018 Live Press Conference Right Here

Sony kicked off its E3 2018 celebrations a week ahead of schedule, announcing a new game each day leading up to the event. However, press conferences officially commence today, with Electronic Arts being the first to hold its EA Play event at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET.

Those tuning in to watch should expect deeper dives into DICE-developed Battlefield V and BioWare’s highly-anticipated Anthem. If we’re lucky and the rumors are true, we might catch a glimpse of one of EA’s upcoming Star Wars titles. Following Visceral’s closure, the developer has kept its future Star Wars projects tightly under wraps so not much is known about them at the moment.

Apart from the above, expect the usual: a portion of the showcase dedicated to EA’s tent poles FIFA and Madden. And if previous events are anything to go by, the developer will unveil a new game under its EA Originals label.

If you’re not watching the livestream, stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering the event live and will be publishing announcements for our readers as and when they happen. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to and/or what you expect from this year’s EA Play.