Fallout Shelter Coming to PS4, Trophy List Appears Online

Bethesda’s free-to-play simulation game, Fallout Shelter, is headed to PlayStation 4. The game’s trophy list has already surfaced, indicating that a release is around the corner.

Fallout Shelter first launched in 2015 and is available on mobile devices, PC, and Xbox One. Here’s an official overview of the title:

Fallout Shelter puts you in control of a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec. Build the perfect Vault, keep your Dwellers happy, and protect them from the dangers of the Wasteland. Vault-Tec has provided the tools, but the rest is up to you. Key Features: Build the Perfect Vault

Create a brighter future…underground! Select from a variety of modern-day rooms to turn an excavation beneath 2,000 feet of bedrock into the very picture of Vault Life. Oversee a Thriving Community

Get to know your Dwellers and lead them to happiness. Find their ideal jobs and watch them flourish. Provide them with outfits, weapons, and training to improve their abilities. Prosper

A well-run Vault requires a variety of Dwellers with a mix of skills. Build a Radio Room to attract new Dwellers. Or, take an active role in their personal lives; play matchmaker and watch the sparks fly! Explore the Wasteland

Send Dwellers aboveground to explore the blasted surface left behind and seek adventure, handy survival loot, or unspeakable death. Find new armor and weapons, gain experience, and earn Caps! But don’t let them die! Protect Your Vault

From time to time, idyllic Vault life may be disrupted by the dangers of post-nuclear life. Prepare your Dwellers to protect against threats from the outside…and within.

We expect Bethesda to announce a release date during its E3 2018 press conference. Stay tuned.