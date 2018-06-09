E3 2018: FIFA 19 Adds UEFA Champions League

During the Electronic Arts E3 2018 briefing today, the team behind the upcoming FIFA 19 finally showed off a new trailer for the game, and also announced that for the first time in the game’s history, the UEFA Champions League – one of the most prestigious and iconic things in all of soccer – would be coming to FIFA 19 when it launches.

If the addition of the UEFA Champions League wasn’t enough, Electronic Arts also announced that the League would be coming to every mode that FIFA 19 will have to offer, including FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Mode. We’ll make sure to have more information as it comes throughout the week.