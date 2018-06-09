Sony Announces Ghost Giant, Coming to PS VR

From the creators of Fe, Zoink, comes a heartfelt story about trying to keep life together with a little help from a special friend. Sony has announced Ghost Giant for PlayStation VR. Check out a trailer above and an official description below:

In Ghost Giant, you meet young Louis. He lives in an out-of-the-way part of town, where he tends to the family sunflower farm together with his mother. Life isn’t always that easy though, and Louis is incredibly lonely. That is, until you enter his life. As the player you take on the role of the Ghost Giant. And a giant you are indeed! Use your see-through hands to lift furniture, vehicles and trees. You can even rotate and open entire buildings to reveal the stories going on inside. The picturesque town of Sancourt becomes your own little dollhouse sandbox.

Ghost Giant is being developed in partnership with renowned writer Sara Bergmark Elfgren. “We’re very excited about what we’ve been able to achieve together, with our quite differing backgrounds in storytelling coming together in a new media,” said Zoink.

A release window has yet to be announced but we’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.