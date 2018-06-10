New Anthem Info Revealed: No Romance, No PvP at Launch, Requires Internet Connection

Following Electronic Arts’ E3 2018 showcase, Anthem‘s developers have been revealing further details about the upcoming action-RPG. Brace yourselves.

Unlike BioWare’s Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, Anthem won’t feature romance options. Lead Producer Mike Gamble told Game Informer that players will still be able to build relationships but without the romantic slant.

There are no romances. There are friendships. Some of the stuff we did with Mass Effect – the Citadel DLC specifically – there was a lot of friendship moments. You and Garrus sitting up, shooting – that kind of stuff, we want to lean into that. The romantic stuff, we’re moving away from that for Anthem.

Over on Twitter, executive producer Mark Darrah added that the decision to not add romance was a design choice but that “the door is not closed after launch.”

Elsewhere, Darrah confirmed that Anthem will require an internet connection to play even if you’re looking to go solo. Additionally, there won’t be any PvP at launch. When one fan took that as confirmation that the feature will make its way to the game later, Darrah was quick to refute the claim. “We MAY look at it,” he tweeted. “Nothing planned yet.”

Anthem will be out on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Game Informer, Mark Darrah (Twitter)]