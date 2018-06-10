Anthem Preorder Bonuses and Special Edition Unveiled

Now that we’ve had a closer look at Anthem, Electronic Arts has unveiled the game’s preorder bonuses and special edition.

Anthem will have a standard version and a Legion of Dawn special edition. If you preorder the standard copy, you’ll receive VIP demo access, unique in-game founders banner, a legendary weapon, and the Legion of Dawn armor pack for the Ranger Javelin. Those who preorder the Legion of Dawn edition will receive everything offered with the standard version, the full set of Legion of Dawn armor packs, a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, and digital soundtrack.

You can compare both editions over on EA’s website.

An official overview of Anthem is as follows:

On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers. Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.

The action-RPG will release on February 22, 2019.