E3 2018: Leaked Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Images Show Travel and More

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshots have been found before Ubisoft’s press conference, showcasing travel in the game, combat, and the characters. These are the first look at the game since its strange reveal via keychain last month.

Ubisoft is supposed to officially announce and reveal the game at their press conference tomorrow. The conference is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m ET, though it is entirely possible that the game will be shown off at another press conference as well.

Here is a little bit more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, via the PSN.

Take control of your destiny and write your own epic odyssey as you journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Live incredible adventures in a world where every choice matters. Rejected by your family, you must embark on an adventure from outcast mercenary to legendary Spartan hero to uncover the truth about your past.

[Source: Gematsu]