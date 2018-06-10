Sony’s final announcement ahead of its E3 2018 press conference is the confirmation of rhythm action game Beat Saber for PlayStation VR. Check out a trailer above and an official description below.

Beat Saber is an action rhythm game like no other. Wield your PS Move controllers to slash and cut coloured cubes as they travel towards you, synchronised to a pulsing electronica beat. Each cube has an arrow indicating which angle you need to attack it, with every successful strike generating a unique sound that builds into that level’s track.

The sense of satisfaction – getting immersed in the track’s flow, feeling the rhythm in every fibre of your body, landing perfect attack after perfect attack – is unparallelled. It’s an astonishing, addictive experience.

One of the biggest advantages of this game is its simplicity. You can grasp its mechanics in seconds. This makes Beat Saber the perfect pick up and play game for PS VR, whether you’re a VR vet or newcomer. And if you are the competitive sort, you can make your mark on our global leaderboards.