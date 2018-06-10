Watch the Bethesda E3 2018 Press Conference Live Right Here

Now that EA and Microsoft are done with theirs, next up on the list of E3 press conferences is Bethesda. The publishing giant is holding its big media event/party on Sunday evening once again this year, though notably earlier than past years’ late night festivals. The Bethesda E3 Showcase is scheduled to begin at at 6:30 pm PT/9:30 pm ET.

We already know that we’re going to see more details on RAGE 2, the surprising announcement that was first leaked by Walmart Canada and then teased and announced by Bethesda themselves. We’ll also get details on Fallout 76, finally seeing if all of those leaks about it being an online survival game were right. We also expect a Fallout Shelter announcement for consoles, probably releasing immediately (similar to what EA did with Unravel Two). The trophies were discovered for that title which means it is coming very, very soon.

After all of that, it’s anyone’s guess. They aren’t going to leave Elder Scrolls on the sidelines, but is it a whole new game, or just touting Summerset for ESO? News about Prey? Wolfenstein? All new properties? It’s anyone’s guess, but there are guaranteed to be some good surprises.

If you don’t want to watch the full live stream, stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering the event live and will be publishing announcements for our readers as and when they happen. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to and/or what you expect from the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference.

For all of our E3 2018 coverage, check out the hub.