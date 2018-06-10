E3 2018: Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 Trailer Took Our Breath Away

Okay, we totally knew this was going to happen, people. Poland-based developer CD Projekt RED, the makers of The Witcher series, are finally ready to lift the curtain on their next huge game. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer below.

Judging from the narrative in the trailer, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature a variety of amazing characters and on top of that gamers will, obviously, be able to explore a huge futuristic city.

Here’s the official word:

The Corporations control the world from their skyscraper fortresses, enforcing their rule with armies of cyborg assassins. On the Street, Boostergangs roam a shattered urban wilderness, killing and looting. The rest of the world is a perpetual party, as fashion-model beautiful techies rub biosculpt jobs with battle armored roadwarriors in the hottest clubs, sleaziest bars and meanest streets this side of the Postholocaust. The Future never looked so bad.

But you can change it. You’ve got interface plugs in your wrists, weapons in your arms, lasers in your eyes, bio-chip programs screaming in your brain. You’re wired in, cyberenhanced and solid state as you can take it to the fatal Edge where only the toughest and coolest can go. Because you’re CYBERPUNK.

As CD Projekt already said, the game was “handcrafted, detailed, of course open-world, with open-ended gameplay.

We absolutely cannot wait to check out some actual gameplay. Share your thoughts on this amazing trailer in the comments below.