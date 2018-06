E3 2018: Devil May Cry 5 Confirmed by Capcom

After a billion leaks leading up to the big show, Devil May Cry 5 has finally been confirmed. And with a real doozy of a trailer. We see Nero, with a haircut and new, robotic arm, but the Red Queen still on his back. We see Dante being Dante, riding a motorcycle. Also, there’s a brand new female lead we’ll undoubtedly be hearing more about soon. Devil May Cry 5 is coming spring 2019.