E3 2018: Jump Force Announced by Bandai Namco

Manga juggernaut Shonen Jump has been around for 50 years, and that’s as good excuse as any for another big, crossover fighting game. On the Xbox stage at E3 2018, Jump Force was announced for a 2019 release. Classic and expected characters Goku, Frieza, Naruto and Luffy flew around and unleashed their powers in the trailer, and Death Note‘s Light and Ryuk made an appearance at the end as well. What looked like some gameplay or engine footage was shown as well, implying the game is another third-person brawler sort of like J-Stars Victory VS.