E3 2018: Just Cause 4 Gameplay Trailer

Who’s ready for explosions, gliding, tethering, and more explosions? Everyone’s favorite tyrant liberator, Rico, is back for another round of blowing things up just cuz. Check out the gameplay trailer above shown at the Xbox E3 briefing.

It may appear to be more of the same, but you can’t deny that Just Cause titles are always a blast to play. Not much else was revealed about the title, other than the fact it appears to be as over the top as the other games. Don’t believe me? Just watch the trailer for yourself.

Just Cause 4 is set to release on December 4, 2018 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Of course it releases after The Game Awards, meaning it has no hope in getting nominated in the Action category. Then again, it probably wouldn’t have anyway because it’s so over-the-top.