E3 2018: Metal Wolf Chaos XD Announced by Devolver Digital

I can’t believe this is real. Metal Wolf Chaos, a long-lost FromSoftware mech action game about America imploding and robot suplexes, is back. Previously a Japan-only release for the Xbox in 2004, Devolver Digital announced Metal Wolf Chaos XD, a new version for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has updated visuals and widescreen resolution, but retains the original voice acting. Watch the trailer and you’ll see why that’s absolutely necessary.