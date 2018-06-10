E3 2018: Metro Exodus Gameplay Trailer

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen anything from Metro Exodus, but the Microsoft E3 press conference had plenty to show off just moments ago.

Trailer features plenty of fast action gameplay as the underground residents of the Metro make their way to the surface, trying to get some semblance of surface-life back. But the surface hasn’t been safe for a reason.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

Metro Exodus will release on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.