Microsoft Acquires Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games

In a stunning move, Microsoft announced the acquisition of several game studios, and the creation of one made of several industry veterans. While most of these studios were already more or less in bed with Microsoft, two studios in particular were big surprises. Hellblade developer Ninja Theory was acquired, as well as We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games.

A trailer was shown for We Happy Few, with Gearbox still ostensibly attached to the project.