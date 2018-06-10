PSLS  •  E3  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

E3 2018: Rage 2 Collector’s Edition Announced, Includes Singing Severed Head

June 10, 2018Written by Keri Honea

If you blinked during the insanity of the Rage 2 E3 trailer, you might have missed a brief little commercial in the middle of a battlefield that featured a Rage 2 Collector’s Edition. It’s so crazy, it’s not crazy to think it’s not real. It turns out, it’s very real, including the mountable singing head.

The Rage 2 Collector’s Edition includes the following:

  • Standard game
  • Steelbook
  • Mutant Monster Truck
  • Collector’s Edition poster
  • Deluxe Edition content (pass to DLC)
  • BFG
  • Settler’s Pistol
  • Nicholas Raine armor
  • Exclusive mission: “Cult of the Death God”
  • Wasteland Wizard Cheat Codes

You can preorder it via Bethesda’s own Rage website. It will cost $119.99.

Bethesda does not have a release date for Rage 2 as of yet. Amazon currently has the lovely placeholder of “December 31, 2019.”

