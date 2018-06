E3 2018: Bethesda Releases More Rage 2 Gameplay Footage

After a rousing performance from one of my personal heroes, Andrew W.K., Bethesda opened up its E3 2018 showing with some new Rage 2 gameplay footage. It’s more extrapolation on what we’ve already seen, with looks at the car combat, gunplay, and more of Rage 2‘s wild style. Bethesda then released a video feature, which you can watch above.