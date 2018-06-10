E3 2018: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Story Trailer

We all knew that The Division 2 was coming, and the Xbox E3 2018 press conference gave us a deeper glimpse into the overall story as to what the Division Agents are up against this time. Check out the story trailer above.

We’ve moved from the wintery, snowy streets of New York to the summer jungle of Washington, DC. We should see similar gameplay from the first title, but with new weapons and hopefully a better end-game experience. Please say you’ve learned your lesson, Ubisoft.

Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains. For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will release on March 15, 2019. A beta will be announced at a later date, possibly in 2018.