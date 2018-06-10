E3 2018: Fallout 76 Gameplay Trailer is Here, Biggest Fallout Yet

This is it, folks. Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft have treated us to a brand new gameplay trailer to their recently revealed game, Fallout 76. Shh… no talking now. Let’s just watch:

Okay, now that we’ve watched the trailer, let’s reiterate what the narrative made clear in the footage: “When the fighting has stopped and the fallout has settled, you must rebuild. Not just walls not just buildings, but hearts and minds, and ultimately, America itself. In Vault 76, our future begins.”

We learned about Fallout 76‘s existence last month, and now we finally caught a glimpse of same actual in-game footage and it looks awesome.

During Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference Bethesda’s Todd Howard took to the stage to reveal the fact that this is going to be a prequel to all Fallout games. He also officially confirmed that this is going to be developer’s “biggest one yet.” In addition, he mentioned that Fallout 76 is “four times the size of Fallout 4.”

What’s more, it was uncovered that the game will take players to “the hills of West Virginia,” where the player is “one of the first to emerge in an untamed and very different wasteland.”

We’re hoping to learn more about this one. Bethesda did not disappoint so far. What did you guys think? Are you excited about Fallout 76?