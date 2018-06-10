E3 2018: Fallout Shelter Available For Free on PS4 Starting Tonight

In a surprising turn of events tonight, Bethesda announced that their free-to-play shelter simulator Fallout Shelter will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Not only were console of the games announced, but Bethesda stunned the crowd by announcing that both versions of the game would be available starting tonight, and will cost players nothing.

For those unaware of the title, Fallout Shelter tasks players with building and managing their own Vault as an Overseer. You’ll have to guide and direct citizens of the Vault, keep them happy and healthy as they go to work, and can even allocate certain citizens to start families. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on picking the game up.