‘Samurai Ninja Multiplayer Game’ Hanako: Honor & Blade Confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One

+Mpact Games has confirmed that its “samurai ninja multiplayer game,” Hanako: Honor & Blade, is being developed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title is currently in early access on Steam.

You can check out an early access trailer above for an idea of what to expect.

Official overview is as follows:

Journey across feudal Japan, on a symbolic campaign representing a personal trial of life and death of a lost loved one. Experience multiple levels and game modes to bring peace or chaos, in (up to) 24-player online battles. Choose warriors destined to decide the future of Japan: The Kenshi (Swordsman), Naginatashi (Pikeman), or Ninja (Assassin). All featuring their own style of combat, movement, and weaponry. Master combat through discovery of different attacks, abilities and combos. Our combat system features multiple offensive stances driven by your movement, defensive techniques (such as the grappling hook) and abilities (ranging from acrobatic combos to multi-enemy sweeps to multi-hit combos).

+Mpact Games consists of developers who have previously worked at Hi-Rez Studios, Tripwire Interactive, and more.

No further details about Hanako: Honor & Blade‘s console versions are currently available but we’ll make sure to update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer.