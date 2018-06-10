E3 2018: Meet Elsa in New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer

After announcing that the game will be releasing early next year, Square Enix took to the stage of the Microsoft E3 2018 Briefing to debut a brand new trailer for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. In it, we not only get to see some new footage of the gang of heroes meeting Elsa from the Frozen franchise, but we’re also treated to glances at what a ton of other Kingdom Hearts characters are up to.

You can check out the new trailer below:

With the year nearly half over, it makes sense for Square Enix and Disney to begin ramping up for the release of the game, and with a ton of E3 left to cover, don’t be surprised if even more footage is shared. Let us know what you think of the new trailer below, and make sure to stay tuned for any new information that may pop up.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch worldwide on January 29, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.