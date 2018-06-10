Overkill’s The Walking Dead Reveals Final Playable Hero

Starbreeze, Skybound Entertainment, and 505 Games have published a cinematic trailer for Overkill’s The Walking Dead, revealing its fourth and final playable hero.

Heather is described as a “hardened scout” who was previously a kindergarten teacher. “Heather has had to learn the hard way that the difference between right and wrong isn’t so clear in a world where humanity struggles to survive against the undead,” reads a description.

An official overview of the game is as follows:

Inspired by Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer FPS in which players must band together on a variety of missions and raids to find survivors, secure supplies and stay alive. Use stealth to evade enemies tactically, or dismember walkers limb from limb with brute force and firepower. Each playable character has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories, including the heavy-hitting Aidan , surgeon-turned-survivor Maya , and Grant , the grizzled frontiersman searching for his family.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead will be playable at E3. Attendees can get their hands on the game between June 12 and 14 at Booth 5200 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

A release is expected this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.